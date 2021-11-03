Vijay Sethupathi's aide attacked in Bengaluru airport [Viral Video]

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to take place tomorrow: Many yet to pay last respects says CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 3: Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's aide was allegedly attacked by a man at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The incident came to light a day later.

In a video doing rounds on social media sites, a man is seen attacking another person, believed to be an assistant of Vijay Sethupathi.

As per the reports, Vijay Sethupathi was returning after shooting a film in Bengaluru and the assistant tried to clear the way when he allegedly shoved a man who was believed to be drunk.

Enraged by this, the man allegedly attacked the assistant, the sources said. After an altercation, the drunken man and the people accompanying Sethupathy reached a compromise and decided to not lodge a police complaint.

Actor #VijaySethupathi attacked in Bengaluru Airport. Wtf is this ? What action taken against this person ? pic.twitter.com/4K7weNhoFl — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) November 3, 2021

Some reports claimed that the man wanted to take a selfie but Vijay Sethupathi refused his request as he was drunk. Earlier, speculations were rife on social media that the actor was attacked in Bengaluru by an unidentified man.

On the work front, National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi is working on a couple of movies including Vikram, Gandhi Talkies and Mumbaikar.