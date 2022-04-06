YouTube
    Vijay's Beast banned in Kuwait for anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan sentiment?

    Chennai, Apr 6: Tamil actor Vijay's forthcoming movie Beast has been reportedly banned in Kuwait. Although there is no official confirmation from the makers are the government, it is speculated that the flick is banned for the alleged portrayal of Muslims in the movie, written and directed by Nelson.

    Going by the reports, Beast portrays Muslim characters as terrorists and this has not gone well with the Kuwait government. Also, there is a belief that the flick might have rubbed the government the wrong way for showcasing anti-Pakistan sentiments.

    This is not the first instance where an Indian movie is being banned in Kuwait. IN the recent past, Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam film 'Kurup' and Vishnu Vishal's Tamil film 'FIR' too had been banned.

    Nonetheless, Beast has got a green signal for release in the UAE and other Arab countries.

    Beast is an action thriller in which Vijay plays the role of a spy who comes to the rescue of trapped people in a mall. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie which has Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das and others are part of the cast.

    Beast is scheduled to release on April 13 to coincide with the celebration of Tamil New Year.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 14:46 [IST]
