Vijay Rupani to be sworn in as Gujarat CM for second time today

The new BJP government in Gujarat, led by Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, will be sworn-in at a grand function in Gandhinagar today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states and those governed by NDA allies are expected at the ceremony, to be held at an open ground near the state secretariat, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said.

Several Union ministers and other senior leaders of the party have also been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Apart from Rupani and Nitin Patel, six to nine Cabinet and around 15 ministers of state are expected to take oath, party sources said, as per PTI.

The names doing the rounds for Cabinet berths are Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushik Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Dilip Thakor, Babubhai Bokhiria and Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Some new faces are likely to be inducted as ministers of state. Six ministers in the previous government lost in the elections. Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora too bit the dust.

Rupani to break 'Vijay-Muhurta' myth

Rupani this time around will not take oath at so-called 'Vijay Muhurta' of 1239 hrs, a time being used for the same by CMs since the regime of the then CM Narendra Modi. Rupani himself had taken oath at this particular time last time around on August 7, 2016 while his predecessor and Modi's successor Anandiben Patel had also followed suit in this regard.

On December 23, the state BJP leaders met Governor O P Kohli and staked claim to form the government. The governor accepted the BJP's claim and asked the party to form the next government.

Rupani and Patel were elected respectively as the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on December 22, in presence of central observers - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the party's general secretary Saroj Pandey.

The BJP secured a simple majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the recently-held elections. The party's tally this time came down by 16 seats. It had secured 115 seats in 2012. This is the sixth consecutive time that the BJP has won the elections in Gujarat.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)