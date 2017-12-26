Vijay Rupani takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat

Vijay Rupani took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat at a ceremony held at the secretariat ground in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today arrived in Ahmedabad morning to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani. Along with Rupani, Patidar leader Nitin Patel also took oath as the deputy Chief Minister

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by Gujarat governor OP Kohli, Rupani, Nitin Patel and BJP president Amit Shah.

Modi, on his way to the secretariat ground in Gandhinagar, held a road show of sorts and waved at the massive crown gathered to get glimpse of him.

The BJP will be forming the government in Gujarat for the sixth consecutive time after it won 99 seats in the assembly polls held on December 9 and 14. The government can have a maximum of 27 ministers in the 182-member assembly.

Reports say that 20 ministers including Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel will take oath today.

The names doing the rounds for Cabinet berths are Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushik Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Dilip Thakor, Babubhai Bokhiria and Pradeepsinh Jadeja. Some new faces are likely to be inducted as ministers of state. Six ministers in the previous government lost in the elections. Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora too bit the dust.

Rupani visited the Akshardham temple this morning along with his wife Anjali Rupani.

On December 23, the state BJP leaders met Governor O P Kohli and staked claim to form the government. The governor accepted the BJP's claim and asked the party to form the next government. Rupani and Patel were elected respectively as the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on December 22, in presence of central observers - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the party's general secretary Saroj Pandey.

OneIndia News