  • search

Vijay Mallya's lawyer files reply to ED notice; ED to file rejoinder on Sep 28

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Sep 24: Vijay Mallya's counsel has filed a reply to the Enforcement Directorate's notice which seeks to declare the absconding liquor baron a fugitive economic offender under the new law. The Enforcement Directorate will file a rejoinder on September 28 based on Vijay Mallya's reply.

    Rejoinder is the reply by the plaintiff to the counter filed by opposite party in the court.

    File photo of Vijay Mallya
    File photo of Vijay Mallya

    A Special Court had on September 3 granted Vijay Mallya's lawyer three weeks to file reply to Enforcement Directorate's notice.

    Also Read | In second chargesheet against Mallya, bank officials, finance ministry officials under scanner

    Mallya's lawyer had earlier sought time to file his reply on Enforcement Directorate's notice, even as the ED's counsel argued that no more time can be given.

    Mallya's lawyer had then contended that he had not recieved some of the Enforcement Directorate's notices.

    Also Read | Jaitley rubbishes Mallya's claim of having met him, calls it "factually false"

    ED had earlier moved the court to get Mallya declared a fugitive economic offender under the new law. The court, had on June 30, had issued notice to Vijay Mallya to appear before it on August 27 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charged the liquor baron under the new law as it enlarged its money laundering probe against him and others in a RS 9,000 alleged bank fraud case.

    Also Read | Special court grants Vijay Mallya three weeks to reply to ED's notice

    Mallya, however, did not appear on August 27 and reportedly authorised legal representative to submit a reply to the court of special PMLA judge M S Azmi as part of his official response to the notice.

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya enforcement directorate mumbai

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue