Vijay Diwas: PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to martyrs

New Delhi, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 war.

On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian, PM Modi had said in a tweet earlier today.

The PM is also taking part in the Homage & Reception Ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at National War Memorial.

As a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh, on 16 December last year, Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial. He also lit four flames that were to traverse along different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala etc. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of 1971 war.

Today during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

