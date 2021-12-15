Vijay Diwas: Inspiring Quotes, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook status, and more

Vijay Diwas: Rahul says victory in 1971 was time when neighbours feared violating India's borders

New Delhi, Dec 16: India celebrates Vijay Diwas on Thursday to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.

The Indian armed forces fought the war in alliance with Bangladesh Mukti Bahini. The I971 Indo-Pak War for Liberation of Bangladesh is a landmark conflict in the annals of history. The war commenced on 3 December 1971 and lasting 14 days, the war stripped Pakistan of more than half of its population and nearly one-third of its army in captivity.

The end of the war also resulted in the unilateral and unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army and subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.

On this special occasion, let us take a look at some powerful quotes:

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Homage & Reception Ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at National War Memorial on 16 December, 2021 at around 10:30 AM. Also, President Ram Nath Kovind is in Dhaka on a maiden three-day State Visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's 1971 independence from Pakistan.

In a reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

On this special occasion, let us take a look at some powerful quotes, which can be shared on Facebook, WhatsApp and other new-age digital platforms:

Here are some of the wishes and messages to send it to your dear ones

Salutes to our national heroes! Jai Hind Vande Mataram.

A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Salute to all brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

For your tomorrow, We gave our today.....Jai Hind...Vijay Diwas!

Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure: Captain Vikram Batra

The preservation of freedom, is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong: Lal Bahadur Shastri

If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill death: Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the War against Pakistan. Jai Hind!

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Vijay Diwas!

Born to fight, trained to kill, prepared to die, but never will. Vijay Diwas!

Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 16:42 [IST]