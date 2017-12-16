Vijay Diwas: Heroes of Indo-Pakistan war of 1971

Today India is celebrating Vijay Diwas to commemorate armed forces victory over Pakistan in 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. The Indian armed forces fought the war in alliance with Bangladesh Mukti Bahini. The I971 Indo-Pak War for Liberation of Bangladesh is a landmark conflict in the annals of history. The war commenced on 3 December 1971 and lasting 14 days, the war stripped Pakistan of more than half of its population and nearly one-third of its army in captivity.

The end of the war also resulted in the unilateral and unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army and subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the allied forces consists of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, led by General Jagjit Singh Aurora, of India in the Ramna Race Course, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka after their defeat in the war.

The Indian Army personnel fought with exceptional valour in the 14 days war on both eastern and western fronts. Threr Army personnel and one IAF officer were awarded Param Veer Chakra- the highest gallantry award for their supreme sacrifice.

2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal Unit: 17 Poona Horse

Date: 16 December 1971*

Name of the battle: Battle of Basantar

Place of action: Barapind-Jarpal, Shakargarh, Pakistan The Battle of Basantar or the Battle of Barapind (December 4-16, 1971) was one of the vital battles fought as part of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in the western sector of India. The Indian troops won a hard fought battle that secured this area in the Punjab/Jammu sector. The name Battle of Basantar actually encompasses the entire gamut of battles and skirmishes fought in the Shakargarh sector. Major Hoshiar Singh Unit: 3 Grenadiers

Date: 17 December 1971

Name of the battle: Battle of Basantar

Place of action: Basantar River, Shakargarh, Pakistan During the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971, the 3rd Grenadiers was given the task of establishing a bridgehead across the Basantar River in the Shakargarh Sector from 15-17 December 1971. The river was covered with deep minefields on both sides and protected by well-fortified defence by the Pakistani army. Major Hoshiar Singh, commander 'C' Company, was ordered to capture the Pakistani locality of Jarpal. The Pakistani Army reacted and put in sharp counterattacks. Major Hoshiar Singh went from trench to trench encouraging his men to stand fast and fight as a result his company repulsed all the attacks inflicting heavy casualties on the Pakistani army. Though seriously wounded, Major Hoshiar Singh refused to be evacuated till ceasefire. Lance Naik Alber Ekka Unit: 14 Guards Date: 3 December 1971* Name of the battle: Battle of Hilli Place of action: Gangasagar, Agartala, India The Battle of Hilli or the Battle of Bogra was a major battle fought in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and Bangladesh Liberation War. It is generally regarded as the most pitched battle that took place in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The battle of Hilli took place between 23 November 1971 and 11 December 1971,[1] although the final surrender took place on 18 December 1971. Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon Unit: No. 18 Squadron

Date: 14 December 1971*

Place of action: Srinagar, J & K, India He was an officer of the Indian Air Force. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, in recognition of his lone defence of Srinagar Air Base against a PAF air raid during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He is the only member of the Indian Air Force to be so honoured.

