Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to martyrs of 1971 war

As per ritual, Defence Minister and the heads of the Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force gathered at Delhi's India Gate to pay tribute to the martyrs of the war at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Saturday.

Sitharaman, joined by Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa paid tributes to the martyrs by laying wreaths at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

"On the occasion of #VijayDiwas , Smt @nsitharaman pays homage to the brave martyrs who lead India to victory in the war of 1971. She places a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. Jai Hind!," the defence ministry tweeted,

On this day, 46 years ago, 93,000 members of Pakistani troops raised white flags and surrendered to Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, calling an end to the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

This conflict was a result of the Bangladesh Liberation war, when Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) was fighting to seek freedom from (West) Pakistan.

The reason of the war was the clashes between East and West Pakistan. During the time West Pakistanis, also the ruling class of the period disrespected the culture, tradition and language of the people belonging to the East Pakistan. Upset by the approach East Pakistanis wanted a freedom from them.

In March 1971, the Pakistani Army's attack on Dacca University panicked the East Pakistani which forced around 9 million people to leave the region and take refuge in India. India welcomed the people with open arms and organised food and shelter for the refugees.

Later, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, took a courageous decision and expressed her support for the formation of a new nation by launching a war.

Finally, after 13 days, in association with Mukti Bahini, Indian soldiers fought the Pakistan Army. The defeated army was forced to surrender and the next day, an unilateral ceasefire finally ended the war.

OneIndia News