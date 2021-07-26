Vijay Diwas 2021: PM Modi, VP Naidu pay tribute to war heroes; President Kovind's Drass visit cancelled

PM Modi pays tribute to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said their bravery "motivates us every single day".

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India''s victory over Pakistan in the war, Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers.

He tweeted, "We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day."

VP Naidu pays tribute to war heroes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named ''Operation Vijay'' (victory).

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces'' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families," the vice president said.

Apart from the Prime Minister and the Vice President, tributes were paid by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

President Kovind to pay tribute to war heroes at Drass memorial

In 2019, due to bad weather, the President could not visit Dras to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas. The President had paid tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial in Army's 15 Corps headquarters at Srinagar's Badamibagh.

President's Drass visit cancelled due to bad weather

President Ram Nath Kovind could not visit Drass on Monday for paying homage to Kargil martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Vijay Diwas due to bad weather, officials said here.

The President instead visited the Baramulla War memorial in north Kashmir where he laid a wreath to pay homage to the martyrs, the officials said.

Kovind is also likely to visit the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg after the Baramulla visit, they said.

