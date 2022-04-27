Vijay Babu booked for rape, disclosing survivor's identity

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Apr 27: Popular Malayalam producer-actor Vijay Babu has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting an actress and disclosing her identity through a Facebook live session.

Babu, who is reportedly absconding since the police charged him with rape following the woman's complaint, appeared in a Facebook live session and claimed innocence, saying he is the real victim.

As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor's name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also slapped on him.

"A rape case was registered against him first. As he disclosed the victim's identity, another case was also filed. It seems that he is out of station and absconding now," a senior police officer told PTI.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one and half months.

However, Babu, in a Facebook live on Tuesday, denied the charges but admitted that he knew the female actor for the past five years. The producer claimed that he was ready to share the screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations.

"I have done no wrong. I'm the victim in this case. The so-called law of this country protects her. I am suffering here while she continues to live without any stress. I will file a counter case and a defamation case. I am willing to share all the proofs but not here as it could do a lot of damage to her family," he said in the video.

The producer stated that he was answerable to his family members.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 16:30 [IST]