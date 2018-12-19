  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vigil up: 18 new border outposts in Sikkim, Arunachal since Doklam standoff

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has built 18 new border outposts in Sikkim since the resolution of the Dolkam crisis between India and China. The SSB which guards the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan border put up the new outposts in Sikkim and Arunachal since the Doklam standoff ended.

    Vigil up: 18 new border outposts in Sikkim, Arunachal since Doklam standoff

    Also Read | If Modi was careful, Doklam stand-off could have been avoided

    Currently, 53 battalions are deployed on the borders with Nepal and Bhutan. The SSB has established and operationalised 708 border out=posts which are instrumental in fulfilling its mandate of safeguarding the security of India's borders to promote a sense of security among the people living in the border areas and also to prevent trans-border crimes, Surjeet Singh Deswal, the Director General of SSB said.

    In addition to this, five SSB battalions are also deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter-terrorism duties, while seven have been deployed in Naxal-affected areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and two in Assam for counter-insurgency operations and counter-insurgency operations. Two SSB battalions are also deployed with the NDRF on deputation for undertaking rescue and relief operations during national calamities and disasters.

    Also Read | Indo-China relations a factor of stability in the world: PM Modi

    Further the home ministry also sanctioned the creation of 419 posts for the RTC Supaul. In 2018, the government conferred the status of Group A-Central Services to the SSB, he also said.

    Read more about:

    doklam crisis india china sikkim arunachal pradesh doklam standoff sashastra seema bal

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue