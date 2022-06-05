'Views of fringe elements': India to Qatar on BJP leader's remarks on Prophet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 05: India on Sunday conveyed to Qatar that controversial remarks against the minorities are the views of 'fringe elements' and it do not in any manner reflect the views' of the Indian government.

Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy here said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," the spokesperson said.

"Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," the spokesperson of the Indian Embassy here said. "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the official added.

Noting that vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments, the spokesperson said that the two sides should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of their bilateral ties.

Earlier, the BJP suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate. The party has also expelled Delhi BJP's media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal from primary membership of the party.