Video: Why is this woman furiously throwing papayas on the ground

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: A video of a woman seeking throwing one papaya after another on the road has gone viral. She began throwing the papayas after a fruit vendor's cart bumped into her car in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh.

The woman who reportedly is a professor in a university is seen ignoring the man's plea for mercy and goes about throwing the papayas on the road. Some persons tell her to stop and also remind her that she is not wearing a mask. She argues by saying that she had just come down from the building to stop the man.

She goes on to show the dent on the car and blames the fruit vendor for the same. It is unclear what loss the vendor occurred. He has also not filed a case against the lady as yet. The authorities too are yet to react to the incident.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:38 [IST]