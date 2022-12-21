Video: Rahul Gandhi gets angry, pushes fan trying to take selfie with him

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 21: A video has gone viral in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen angrily pushing down the phone of a fan who wanted to take a selfie with him.

    The video said to be from Rajasthan was shot early on December 21. In the video one hear blaring music and Rahul being surrounded by his supporters on stage.

    All wanted to get a photo with their leader and began pushing each other. Gandhi can be seen getting irked and is seen pushing the phone of the fan down when he tried getting a selfie with him. Rahul Gandhi looked irritated when the attempt to take the selfie was made.

    Rahul Gandhi who says that he propagates the politics of love left the stage immediately after the incident. He has spent nearly 100 days on the road.

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Haryana today. It would however be on a break between December 24 and January 2. He will be in Delhi during the period. The Yatra will resume from Delhi on June 3 after the New Year celebrations are over.

    It is not clear where Rahul Gandhi would be during the week. He had not attended the ongoing Parliament session citing the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Netizens following the announcement about a break had wondered if the Yatra is being stopped so that the Congress leader can celebrate Christmas and New year. The Congress in its official version said that the Yatra is taking a break as certain logistics had to be planned.

    Earlier today the Centre shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi and asked him to follow COVID-19 protocols failing which he would have to stop the Yatra. The Centre's letter comes in the wake of an advisory by the Centre amidst the rising number of cases globally.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:49 [IST]
    X