Video of woman thrashing bank manager for asking sexual favours in return for loan goes viral

Davanagere, Oct 16: In yet another shocking incident, a woman in Karnataka's Davanagere on Tuesday thrashed a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan. The video of the entire incident went viral on Tuesday.

In the video that went viral, the woman started thrashing him, he also said that he would commit suicide if he was attacked. During the attack, the manager doesn't utter a word in the video.

The man has been identified as Devaiyya, who was working at the DHFL loan agency.

The incident occurred at Nijalingappa extension of the city and the woman, who was invited by the manager to his home, went there and later dragged him out of his home and thrashed him.

Also Read | Bihar: Nine arrested for thrashing 30 schoolgirls over harassment complaint

Later, the man was handed over to the women police station who have registered a complaint and produced him before the court and the bank manager is behind bars at the moment.

#WATCH Woman in Karnataka's Davanagere thrashes a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan (15 October) pic.twitter.com/IiiKbiEgZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

Earlier this year in June, a similar incident of a bank manager seeking sexual favours for a loan was reported from Maharashtra. A branch manager of the Central Bank of India in Buldhana district was booked for setting an obscene condition before a farmer couple for sanctioning their crop loan. The manager, identified as Rajesh Hivase, had sought "sex favours" from applicant's wife in lieu of approving the loan amount.