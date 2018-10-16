India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Video of woman thrashing bank manager for asking sexual favours in return for loan goes viral

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Davanagere, Oct 16: In yet another shocking incident, a woman in Karnataka's Davanagere on Tuesday thrashed a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan. The video of the entire incident went viral on Tuesday.

    In the video that went viral, the woman started thrashing him, he also said that he would commit suicide if he was attacked. During the attack, the manager doesn't utter a word in the video.

    Video of woman thrashing bank manager for asking sexual favours in return for loan goes viral
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The man has been identified as Devaiyya, who was working at the DHFL loan agency.

    The incident occurred at Nijalingappa extension of the city and the woman, who was invited by the manager to his home, went there and later dragged him out of his home and thrashed him.

    Also Read | Bihar: Nine arrested for thrashing 30 schoolgirls over harassment complaint

    Later, the man was handed over to the women police station who have registered a complaint and produced him before the court and the bank manager is behind bars at the moment.

    Earlier this year in June, a similar incident of a bank manager seeking sexual favours for a loan was reported from Maharashtra. A branch manager of the Central Bank of India in Buldhana district was booked for setting an obscene condition before a farmer couple for sanctioning their crop loan. The manager, identified as Rajesh Hivase, had sought "sex favours" from applicant's wife in lieu of approving the loan amount.

    Read more about:

    viral video social media maharashtra sexual abuse karnataka arrested

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue