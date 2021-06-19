Video of wife yawning as husband sings ghazal for her has left netizens in splits

YouTube
    Never would this man have thought that he would get such a reaction after doing something sweet for his wife on her birthday.

    A video shared by Rakhi Tripathi, the man's daughter is a must watch as it will leave you in splits. V K Tripathi, a retired professor was singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. "Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces. These oldies I tell you," Rakhi wrote on Twitter.

    Tripathi can be seen singing the Talat Aziz Ghazal Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein for his wife who is sitting next to him. First she taps his hand as if she is enjoying the gesture. However the expression do not seem to match that. All through she has a serious face and yes at the end of it all she yawns. The video was an instant hit and has been viewed over 25,000 times and been liked over a 1,000 times.

    The video sure is funny and has left netizens in splits. Ma is not impressed wrote one user, while another wrote, Ma is like. Deed me cake, we can listen to the ghazal later.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
    X