Video of a dog’s transformation after 3 kg of matted hair was shaved off will leave you in tears

Video of wife yawning as husband sings ghazal for her has left netizens in splits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Never would this man have thought that he would get such a reaction after doing something sweet for his wife on her birthday.

A video shared by Rakhi Tripathi, the man's daughter is a must watch as it will leave you in splits. V K Tripathi, a retired professor was singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. "Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces. These oldies I tell you," Rakhi wrote on Twitter.

Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? 🙄

Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces 🤦‍♀️

These oldies I tell you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pojiX5FhLw — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

Tripathi can be seen singing the Talat Aziz Ghazal Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein for his wife who is sitting next to him. First she taps his hand as if she is enjoying the gesture. However the expression do not seem to match that. All through she has a serious face and yes at the end of it all she yawns. The video was an instant hit and has been viewed over 25,000 times and been liked over a 1,000 times.

Emotional video of man and bird eating from the same plate goes viral

The video sure is funny and has left netizens in splits. Ma is not impressed wrote one user, while another wrote, Ma is like. Deed me cake, we can listen to the ghazal later.

Ma is like : Cake wagera khilaao , ghazal to baad mein bhi sun lenge.

Happy Birthday to her ✨✨ — Pracool (@thehighmonk) June 15, 2021

Ma is not impressed😂😂 — Grouchy Maxx (@maxxgrouch) June 15, 2021

Hey! Happy Birthday to Dear Aunty 🎂💐



Tripathi Sir ki aawaz aur dil se gana gaane ka andaz waisa hi hai jo maine 17 saal pehle suna tha. I still remember that Qawwali "Kirpa Karo Maharaj"..

On my spl request, Sir sang few lines for my documentary 🙏😊 — Jaya Kaushik (@jayakaushik123) June 15, 2021

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11:10 [IST]