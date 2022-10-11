Video of students wielding machetes goes viral

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 11: A video of college students in Chennai performing stunts on a train while wielding sharp weapons has gone viral on social media. The act has been caught on camera and the students have been arrested.

    Representational Image

    In the viral clip, three men were seen hanging on the footboard of a moving train with a machete in their hand. They have been identified the three men as Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri.

    "We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College," tweeted DRM chennai.

    "We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas
    or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters," it added.

    Twitter was also quick to react to the incident, while few hailed the railway police, others stressed on awareness campaigns.

    "Excellent work by Railway police. Rowdy elements should be dealt. With iron hand to safe guard women and children in moving trains," a twitter user said.

    "Is that possible to publicize the action taken against these kind of behaviors for the last one year and make it as a short video, circulate to the college students?," another user said.

