Video of PM’s interaction in Hindi with Japanese kids goes viral

New Delhi, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two day visit to Japan and will attend the Quad summit. PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Tokyo on Monday.

The highlight was his conversation with the children there.The videos of the PM interacting with the children were shared widely. One of the Japanese kids even spoke with the PM in Hindi.

Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from? You speak it pretty well," the PM said. The kids were also excited to get PM Modi's autograph. When the PM walked in the Indian diaspora raised slogans pdf 'Bharat Ma ka sher'(the lion of India)