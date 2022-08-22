25-year-old woman falls asleep in sun for 30 min, wakes up to find herself with 'plastic' forehead

Video of Murder accused cutting cake inside Maharashtra police van goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 22: A video showing a 35-year-old attempt-to-murder accused cutting a birthday cake inside a police van when he was brought to court for a hearing in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone viral on social media.

Roshan Jha from Ulhasnagar celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake which his friends passed to him through the window of the police escort van stationed near the court premises. Police said they have initiated a departmental inquiry against cops who produced him in court on Saturday.

Viral video: How two-storey building being shifted 500 feet away to make way for expressway

"The police escort team that brought him to the court belonged to Thane Rural police. We are inquiring into the issue," an official said.

Attempt to murder accused was allowed to cut his birthday cake which was later put on social media by his friends



the birthday celebration was allowed outside Kalyan Court and now departmental enquiry is initiated against the concerned cops on duty#viralvideo@Thane_R_Police pic.twitter.com/I3jPD5tBQA — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) August 22, 2022

Speaking on the viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Prashant Mohite told mid-day that a probe has been ordered. "We also saw this viral video on Sunday afternoon, and informed the Thane city and Thane rural police to check which team produced Jha in court. We will take the strictest action against those officers. It's negligence in their duty and we will take appropriate action," Mohite told mid-day.

"Titwala police of Thane rural jurisdiction arrested Jha under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC in 2019," a police officer said.

Viral: Video of dog putting into water while cat watches goes viral; netizen slam the person who filmed it

For those unversed, Roshan Jha faces dozens of cases, including on charges of murder and extortion. Thane police arrested him in 2019, following which he was sent to Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 17:22 [IST]