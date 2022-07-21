YouTube
    Video of man beating his wife after tying her to electric pole goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 21: A video showing a woman tied to an electric pole and being beaten up by a man has surfaced on social media, days after the incident was reported to police.

    The 22-second video clip shows Shayambihari, the husband of Kusuma Devi, beating her up as she is tied to a pole and later, dragging her behind him after setting her loose.

    Video of man beating his wife after tying her to electric pole goes viral
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    According to police, the incident took place on July 14 in Arsena village located within the Sikandra police station limits in Agra, news agency PTI reported.

    A case against the man and his mother was registered the same day and since then, both accused have been missing, police said.

    "The incident is of July 14 of Arsena village under the Sikandra police station in Agra. A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday," Sikandra police station in-charge Anand Kumar Shahi told PTI.

    "The man in the video was identified as Shyambihari, the husband of the victim, Kusuma Devi," he said.
    Shahi said Shyambihari and his mother, Barfa Devi, were booked under sections 323 (causing hurt voluntarily), 504 (insulting intentionally), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    In her complaint, Kusuma Devi had claimed that on July 14, she was beaten up by her husband and mother-in-law and was threatened not to complain about the incident to police.

    "When they got to know that I had gone to police, my husband tied me to an electric pole and thrashed me. The video of the incident was recorded by the neighbours," she said.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 14:34 [IST]
