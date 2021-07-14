YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of lightning striking Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat goes viral; Flag torn

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, July 14: Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi-Dwarka district, Gujarat was struck by lightning on Tuesday afternoon. It damaged the flag atop the shrine, though no harm was caused to the famous Lord Krishna's temple or the people near or inside the temple, videos that recorded the incident showed.

    Temple

    Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with the Devbhumi-Dwarka district administration after the lightning strike.

    According to a statement issued by the home minister's office, the lightning has not damaged the temple structure and no one was injured in the incident.

    After more than a year, PM Modi to chair in-person Union Cabinet meeting todayAfter more than a year, PM Modi to chair in-person Union Cabinet meeting today

    Meanwhile, two videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Though the lightning did not damage the structure, one of the videos showed that the flag atop the temple was torn.

    On the other hand, nearly 90 people have been killed in lightning strikes in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 11 are visitors who were killed on Sunday when lightning struck them at Amer Fort near Jaipur.

    More LIGHTNING News  

    Read more about:

    lightning temple gujarat viral news

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X