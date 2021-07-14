Video of lightning striking Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat goes viral; Flag torn

Ahmedabad, July 14: Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi-Dwarka district, Gujarat was struck by lightning on Tuesday afternoon. It damaged the flag atop the shrine, though no harm was caused to the famous Lord Krishna's temple or the people near or inside the temple, videos that recorded the incident showed.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with the Devbhumi-Dwarka district administration after the lightning strike.

Jagat Mandir of Lord Dwarkadheesh witnessed a long spell of lightning with thunder showers. No damage or loss except the flag getting torn. Lord Dwarkadheesh is always a saviour. Jay Dwarkadheesh!#Dwarka #Gujarat #Rains #Monsoon #Lightningstrikes pic.twitter.com/VA65y9pXae — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) July 13, 2021

According to a statement issued by the home minister's office, the lightning has not damaged the temple structure and no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, two videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Though the lightning did not damage the structure, one of the videos showed that the flag atop the temple was torn.

On the other hand, nearly 90 people have been killed in lightning strikes in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 11 are visitors who were killed on Sunday when lightning struck them at Amer Fort near Jaipur.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:54 [IST]