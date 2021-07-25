Video of Groom with laptop at mandap goes viral. Bride’s reaction leaves netizens in splits

The video has gathered more than 6,000 likes and social media users were left in splits.

According to reports, few guests who had attended the wedding clarified that the groom was setting up a video call so that other relatives, who could not attend the wedding, can be a part of the rituals virtually.

New Delhi, July 25: Since the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, work from home has become a new norm in everyone's lives. But have you ever seen people even work during their wedding as well. Yes, you read that right!

A recent video has gone viral where a groom can be seen sitting with a laptop at his mandap because of an urgent meeting on his wedding day.

The video clip was shared by an Instagram page called Dulhaniyaa. The video shows the groom working on a laptop while sitting at the mandap. As the groom is working on his laptop, the guests and pandit can be seen waiting for him to finish his work so that the ritual can begin.

At one point, the camera zooms in on the bride, sitting on the other side of the room. And, she is seen laughing. The video ends with the groom handing the device to someone else to continue with the wedding.

