Video of employee diving in kitchen sink to celebrate last day of work viral on social media

Videos of employees quitting their jobs in style are all over the internet. This takes place when the employees goes on to pursue their passion. This can be seen as the feeling of joy, excitement, and relief that provides oneself with the utmost feeling of satisfaction.

Different people celebrate it in a different manner. Some give themselves a treat, others go for a vacation or dance like crazy to express their joy. However, never in a lifetime, you would have seen a man jumping in a kitchen sink to express his excitement.

In a video, a man is seen taking a dip into the kitchen sink on the last day of his work at the restaurant to express his happiness in pursuing his video gaming career.

The video of Steven Pauley who jumped into the kitchen sink full of frothy water on the last day of his work at Taco Bell went viral over the internet, leaving netizens in a state of amazement.

Here is the video:

(Credit: Instagram @drunkpeopledoingthings)

Steven quit his job at Taco Bell to pursue full-time video gaming and in the excitement of it, he dives into the kitchen sink. Sometime later, he stepped out of the kitchen sink while holding cutlery in his hands. The video was recorded by one of his colleagues.

This video has garnered over 15 million views on Tik Tok and slowly made way on other social media apps. On Instagram, the video has got over 5 million views.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 13:48 [IST]