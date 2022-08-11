India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Video of ‘disfigured’ national flag hoisted in Bihar goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 11: Senior BJP leader Ram Surat Rai on Thursday alleged that disrespect was shown to the national flag in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, as disfigured tricolours were hoisted.

    The former minister also linked the alleged incident to the formation of a new government in the state, comprising parties like the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left.

    Video of ‘disfigured’ national flag hoisted in Bihar goes viral

    A video has gone viral on social media of disfigured tricolours, one tied to the branch of a tree and another hoisted atop a house, which local BJP leaders claim to be of Aurai, the constituency of Rai.

    ''Just the day before you were sworn in as the chief minister of a new government and today an activist of your alliance partner replaced the Asoka Chakra with a crescent and star, in a disrespect to the national flag which BJP will not tolerate,'' Rai said without referring to any particular party.

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tribal villages get order for 5.5 lakh bamboo sticks to carry national flagHar Ghar Tiranga: Tribal villages get order for 5.5 lakh bamboo sticks to carry national flag

    He made the allegation at a gathering of party workers in Aurai in protest against the abrupt exit of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the de facto leader of the JD(U), from the NDA.

    Sub Divisional Officer (East), Muzaffarpur, Gyan Prakash said, ''Police officials concerned have been asked to verify the allegation and take necessary action''.

    Comments

    More NATIONAL FLAG News  

    Read more about:

    national flag video bihar tricolour

    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X