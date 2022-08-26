Video of aged people playing in park is best thing you will see on internet today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 26: Elders are quiet. Elders are slow. Elders are no fun. Well, if you said yes to any of these statements, it is time you check out this fun video of three senior citizens having a field day, swinging and enjoying rides in a park in Kerala.

    The video of three aged people enjoying swinging and and playing seesaw has now gone viral among the netizens. It clears one of the best positive videos one can come across with a message that age is just numbers to stay young and to find simple pleasure of life.

    The clip has been shared by a user (pala_achayan_achayathees) and the video is winning the hearts. People have responded to the video with heart and love-struck emojis.

    'Thumbi Vaa Thumbakudathin' song from Malayalam flick Olangal has only lifted the overall quality of the clip which has fetched over 50,000 views till the time the story went for publishing.

    However, the names of the aged people in the clip are unknown and other details about the video are yet to be revealed.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 12:27 [IST]
