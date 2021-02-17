Victory of people: Puducherry CM on ouster of Kiran Bedi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 17: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday termed the ouster of Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi as the "victory" of the people of the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister accused Bedi of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.

"We have been battling against Kiran Bedi for the last two years. We wanted her to be removed for unconstitutional behaviour, interfering in the day-to-day activities of the administration, ignoring the elected government and not following rules and procedures. We launched several agitations against her. We also organised signature campaigns for her removal," Narayanasamy said.

"Due to pressure from us, the Government of India has removed Bedi. This is a great victory for the people of Puducherry. She blocked the welfare schemes. However, the rights of the Puducherry people have been saved today. Now, Puducherry will teach a lesson to BJP," he added.

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG amid political crisis

In a surprise development late on Tuesday, theRashtrapati Bhavan announced Bedi, who faced several protestsby the ruling Congress against her style of functioning, willcease to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry,just a week after Narayanasamy petitioned President Ram NathKovind, urging him to recall her.

The decision to remove Bedi, a former IPS officer,appeared to have come as a surprise to many, including the Lt Governor herself, as just a few hours ago she tweeted a videoof her reviewing the COVID-19 vaccination of front lineworkers in the UT with officials over phone and givingdirections for increasing the coverage.

Bedi, also a former BJP member, and Narayanasamy havebeen at loggerheads over various issues ever since she wasappointed Puducherry Lt Governor in May 2016, with the rulingCongress accusing her of going against the decisions of theelected government, a charge denied by her consistently.

Narayanasamy, who recently took part in a protest heredemanding her recall, had on February 10 submitted a detailedmemorandum to the President, complaining that Bedi was'autocratic' and been interfering in the administration,besides 'impeding' the implementation of various proposals ofhis cabinet.