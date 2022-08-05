India
    Vice Presidential Election 2022: TRS to support Margaret Alva

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will support opposition nominee Margaret Alva in the Vice Presidential poll.

    "Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to support the combined opposition candidate Alva. TRS MPs have been advised to vote accordingly," said a statement from the party.

    Vice Presidential Election 2022: TRS to support Margaret Alva

    Alva is likely to meet TRS MPs in the evening. In the presidential poll also, the TRS had sided with the opposition and supported Yashwant Sinha.

    Vice-President election: Margaret Alva appeals all MPs to vote without fear, political pressureVice-President election: Margaret Alva appeals all MPs to vote without fear, political pressure

    Margaret Alva on Thursday appealed to all MPs to vote without fear or political pressure for the "best suited" candidate.

    In a video appeal, she claimed she is the "best candidate" as she has the experience and will work impartially from the chair, besides committing herself to forge consensus on issues of national importance.

    "With your support if elected Vice President, I commit myself to forge consensus on issues of national importance and to work with you - respected members to restore the glory of Parliament," she said. "My video message, to Members of Parliament, across party lines.

    Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Vice Presidential poll will be held on Saturday.

    Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 11:43 [IST]
    X