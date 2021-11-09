Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be next Chief of Naval Staff: Defence Ministry

Same standards of food, drinks and cutlery for all ranks: Navy Chief

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 9: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the next Chief of Naval Staff, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday. Vice Admiral Kumar is presently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

He will take the reins of the Indian Navy on November 30 when the incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retires from service.

"The government have appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30," the ministry said in a statement.

He assumed the position on 28 February 2021 after Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P's superannuation. In his prior appointments, he served as the Vice Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Personnel, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, and as the Chief of the Staff of the Western Naval Command.

He was the Commandant of the Naval War College, Goa and served as a naval advisor to the government of Seychelles.

He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and holds an M.Phil. in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Mumbai. He was appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff on 9th November 2021.

Born on April 12, 2962 Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar was commissioned to the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy in January 1983.

On promotion to flag rank, Kumar served as the Chief of the Staff of the Western Naval Command. In December 2013, he took over as the Flag Officer of Sea Training at Kochi. He subsequently took command of the Western Fleet.

Serving Navy officer arrested for leaking information to retired officers; high-level probe ordered

While serving as the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), he was promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral.

On 1 August 2018, he assumed charge as the Chief of Personnel, succeeding Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla.

During his career, he has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2010, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2016 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) in 2021 for his service.