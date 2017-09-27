VHSE Improvement Exam Results 2017 declared, how to check

The VHSE Improvement Exam Results 2017 have been declared. The same can be checked on the official website.

VHSE annual exam results were released in May with a total of 23,983 students appeared for the exam. The pass percentage was 81.5. Nearly 25,540 students appeared for the examinations in the continuous evaluation and grading pattern. Candidates can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check VHSE Improvement Exam Results 2017:

Go to keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link, 'Vocational Higher Secondary Examination Results - 2017'

Enter your registration number

After submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

