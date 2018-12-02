  • search

VHP to organise 'Dharma Sansad' in Mumbai today

    Mumbai, Dec 2: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is leaving no stone unturned in demanding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to promulgate an ordinance for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

    In the seminar, Saints and monks will gather at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground at 4:00 in the afternoon to generate pressure on the government demanding the construction of the Ram Mandir. The VHP has organised this 'Dharma Sansad' after the winter session of Maharashtra Assembly will be over.

    Also Read | Top brass of Sangh Pariwar pitch for construction of Ram Temple from different places

    On Sunday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, in a show of strength, will organise a 'Dharma Sansad' in Mumbai, which is likely to be attended by over one-and-a-half lakh people, including monks and saints.

    VHP met Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao and gave an invitation for attending the event. More than one and a half lakh people are expected to participate in the seminar.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
