    VHP says will not wait for SC's decision on Ram Mandir, ask govt to bring ordinance

    Bengaluru, Jan 2: The RSS and its affiliate, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said that the outfit will continue to up the ante for Ram Mandir and a strong decision will be taken after holding consultation with seers.

    VHP Working President Alok Kumar

    Addressing the media in Delhi, VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said,''Hindu society cannot be expected to wait till eternity for a court decision, only way forward is to enact a legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram janmbhoomi.''

    Kumar reminded the BJP that it has promised to find a solution to the dispute in its manifesto. He said that on January 31 and February 1, saints will meet in Prayagraj to discuss the future strategy and the VHP will move ahead under their guidance.

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been pushing for an ordinance on the construction of a Ram temple before the conclusion of the case before the Supreme Court which doesn't appear close to a resolution.

    The Ayodhya issue has been pushed aggressively by the RSS and VHP, but with hopes of an early ordinance fading, both will have to ponder the next step.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
