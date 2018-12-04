VHP to put more pressure on govt to decide Ram Temple issue after Dec 9 rally

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Central government and the Supreme Court of India will be in the firing line of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leadership in its December 9, 2018 rally of the organisation in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Though the VHP is continuously repeating that if the matter is not solved in the Winter Session, it will go to Dharm Sansad in Prayagrah on January 31, 2019 and February 1, 2019.

But the VHP will not rest even after December 9 rally and some or the other activity will continue. The court matter of Ram Janmabhoomi is 135 years old and saints are demanding the SC to take up the matter soon. Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti is saying that organisation does not want to get into the politics of judges and neither want contempt of the court. The VHP is demanding justice and decision as soon as possible.

The road map was prepared when saints gather at Talkatora Stadium on November 3-4, 2018 where sadhu, saints and mahamandleshwar of 127 sects gathered. Various programmes of the VHP started from November 25. But the real pressure will start after December 9. The VHP is claiming that the December 9 rally will be unprecedented where more than five lakh people are expected to gather. Preparation for this rally has already started.

The VHP leaders are saying that their main focus is on winter session of Parliament and it was claimed by a saint Swami Ram Bhadracharya that one of the senior minister told him that the government will look for its solution after December 11. BJP president Amit Shah met with Saints and the VHP leader. The VHP intensified its campaign and had held 150 small and big rallies so far. The BJP president however has denied any preparation about bringing a bill for Ram Temple.

But the real show will start after December 9 and go on till the February 1, 2019. Saints will take to street after February 1 but they want to put pressure on judiciary and the government.