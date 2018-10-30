VHP demands calling joint Parliament session if the government finds necessary

New Delhi, Oct 30: All the Saffron outfits are not just looking at the government to bring in legislation in Parliament for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but will put pressure on the government to do so. If Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are saying it directly, Bharatiya Janata Party is saying it indirectly. The way court had heard the case on October 29 its solution through the court is definitely not anytime soon this is what the VHP feels.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders keep on insisting that they have already made a request to the government that they must bring the matter before Parliament. It seems the VHP has some kind of assurance that the government may consider bringing the bill to Parliament. International Executive president Alok Kumar has been of the view that it is well within the jurisdiction of the government to introduce it in Parliament. "Now it is the responsibility of the government to fulfil its commitment. It must clear the way for the construction of Ram Temple with the Parliamentary legislation. As the saints have said that the government must not worry about the fact that if the bill falls there is no need to worry. The government has the option to call a joint session of Parliament and if still, the bill falls, Hindu society is to ready to face it," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal told Oneindia.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who has constantly been talking about the construction of Ram Temple said that justice delayed is justice denied. However, he ruled out ordinance on the matter. But the VHP further said, "We have made a formal request with President of India to tell his government to facilitate construction of Ram Temple.

Sources said that neither the VHP nor the RSS is going to wait till January. As per VHP sources, this is for the first time in the history of Indian judiciary any case was adjourned without fixing and court and date for it. So this is sure that the court is not going to give justice with some kind of bias and some other solution will have to be looked for. This is also an indication for the government which must understand the delaying tactics of some people.

Similar opinion has also been expressed by Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS Arun Kumar who has made it clear that the RSS is of opinion that temple should be built immediately on Ram Janamsthan. Building Ram temple at Ayodhya would lead to an atmosphere of goodwill and harmony in the country. Kumar said that with the High Court decision has already been established beyond doubt that concerned land is Ramjanamsthan and a temple existed at the site before the disputed structure and hence now the issue is limited only to decision on land for temple construction.

"We are of the opinion that Supreme Court should immediately decide the case and if there are some problems, The government should bring legislation to remove the obstacles and handover the Ram Janamsthan bhoomi to Shri Ramjanambhoomi Nyas. We have supported all the decisions of Pujay Sant and Dharam Sansad regarding the movement to build construction of temple and will do also in future."