Veteran who served in all 3 defence sevices presented with silver salver caps

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 15: Colonel Prithipal Singh (Retd), the only officer to serve in Indian Army, Navy and Airforce was presented with a 'Silver Salver' on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Veterans Day. Col. Singh has the unique distinction of serving in all three defence services.

Col. Singh has fought in the Indo-Pak War of 1965, World War II, and as a sector commander with Assam Rifles in Manipur. The veteran soldier retired at the age of 70 when he was a Colonel and was finally posted with Assam Rifles in Manipur. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Making veiled references to China and Pakistan, General Naravane said, "While remaining committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, the Indian Army has been swift and decisive in its response to counter any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control. Relentless operations against state-sponsored terrorism have reinforced moral and operational ascendancy along the Line of Control."

The Army Chief said the forces are taking rapid steps to acquire new capabilities and a large number of projects to acquire better technologies are underway.

"The Indian Army enjoys a distinctive space in the hearts and minds of our citizens. I am sanguine that we shall continue to uphold our core values and ethos and live up to the trust reposed in us by the nation. The Indian Army is and will always remain strong and capable," General Naravane added.

While speaking about the army veterans Naravane "Some Veterans had expressed disappointment that not much importance is being given to the 50 yrs of 1971 war. I'd like to say that this entire year will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory. Several events will be organised across the country. Last year had been very challenging for our nation & the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the pandemic efficiently. I'm proud that we had the support of our Veterans in carrying this out".