Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi discharged from hospital

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on March 26, was on Friday discharged. The actress was hospitalized following severe asthma and acute respiratory problems. She was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Jayanthi was rushed to Sidvin Hospital on Sunday, March 25, after she complained of breathing problems. She was later shifted to Vikram Hospital based on the doctor's advice.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 movies in her career and was part of over 300 movies as the female lead. The 73-year-old worked not just in Kannada films, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi movies.

She has received two Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Actress, the President's Medal for Best Actress and two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress throughout her career. She has been cited as Kannada cinema's "most bold and beautiful" actress by various media outlets, a title for which she has received substantial publicity.

