Veteran journalist, writer Arun Sadhu passes away at 76

Mumbai, Sep 25: Veteran journalist and Marathi litterateur Arun Sadhu passed away after prolonged illness on Monday. He was 76. Sadhu breathed his last at the Sion Hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday for a heart ailment. He was in a critical condition and put on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), hospital sources said.

File Photo of Arun Sadhu

"He was suffering from cardio myopathy," Dr. Jayshree Mondkar, dean-in-charge of the hospital, said. He was known for his work in Mumbai Dinank, which was his first novel, and the book Simhasan, which was adapted into a Marathi film.

Sadhu, who worked with several newspapers, also wrote various novels in Hindi, English and Marathi for which he received a Sahitya Akademi award. He was conferred with the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, N C Kelkar and Acharya Atre awards also.

The veteran scribe wrote on the rise of Shiv Sena, the Vietnam war and the Chinese revolution, besides several short stories.

