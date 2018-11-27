Veteran journalist Radhakrishnan Nair dies at 54; Tributes pour in

New Delhi, Nov 27: Veteran journalist Radhakrishnan Nair passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday at the age of 54. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Born in 1964, he was the eldest of four siblings. Nair moved out of Kerala for opportunities in Delhi and worked in United News of India (UNI) for a few years before shifting to television journalism.

He joined CNN News18 in 2006 and was promoted as Managing Editor of CNN-IBN in 2014. Radhakrishnan has worked for DD, BBC and also Sony before joining CNN.

He made a remarkable presence in the field of journalism while working for UNI and CNBC. He has been in the field for more than 25 years.

Condolences poured in for Nair on Twitter with Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Suresh Prabhu also expressing sorrow over his untimely demise.

Saddened by the demise of Shri Radhakrishnan Nair, an outstanding journalist and a pleasant human being. May God render peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 27, 2018

Really sad to know of untimely passing away of my dear friend Radhakrishna Nair, sr Journalist ,very good human being, veteran in his field.We all will always miss him.Condolences to his family Om Shanti #RadhakrishnanNair — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 27, 2018

One of the finest human beings I have had the privilege to work with, our managing editor when I was at CNN IBN, Radhakrishnan Nair passed away this morning. Please do keep him and his family in your prayers. RIP Radha my friend.. will miss you. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 27, 2018