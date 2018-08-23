  • search

Veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayyar passes away at 95

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayyar passed away on Wednesday night in a Delhi hospital. He was 95 years old. His last rites will be held on Thursday at 1 pm at Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.

    Veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayyar passes away at 95

    Born in Sialkot of Pakistan on 14 August 1923, Nayar started his career in Urdu journalism and worked in The Statesman as editor. He was arrested during the Emergency imposed by ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi.

    Nayyar is also a human right activist and a peace activist. He was a member of India's delegation to the United Nations in 1996.  He was appointed High Commissioner to Great Britain in 1990 and nominated to the upper house of Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha in August 1997.

    His column 'Between the Lines' has been famous and more than 80 newspapers including Deccan Herald carry it. Nayar is known for his stand on peace and human rights.

    Read more about:

    kuldeep nayyar journalist new delhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue