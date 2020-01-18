Veteran actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 18: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was on Saturday injured in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

According to reports, the incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck. The actor has been rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe.

Born on 18 September 1950, Azmi is the daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi. Azmi made her film debut in 1974 and soon became one of the leading actresses of Parallel Cinema, a new-wave movement known for its serious content and neo-realism and received government patronage during the times.

Her performances in films in a variety of genres has earned her many praise and awards, which include a record of five wins of the National Film Award for Best Actress and several international honours.