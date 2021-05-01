YouTube
    coronavirus

    Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU, remains stable, says hospital source

    Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI): Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19.

    The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital here and according to a hospital source his health condition is currently stable.

    Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU, remains stable, says hospital source

    "He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." a hospital source told PTI.

    Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

    The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

    Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

    Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in "Kal Aaj Aur Kal" , "Jeet" , "Jawani Diwani" , "Lafange" , "Raampur Ka Lakshman" and "Haath Ki Safai".

    He married actor Babita but they are now separated . The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
    X