    Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised for pneumonia

    Mumbai, June 30: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. The three-time National Award winning actor is responding to the treatment well.

    Naseeruddin Shah, 70, was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on Tuesday. The actor has a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and is currently undergoing treatment.

    "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he''ll be discharged soon," actor wife Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI.

    Confirming the news, the actor's manager told Bombay Times, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

    Last year, there had been several reports about Naseeruddin Shah's deteriorating health. However, he had addressed the health rumours, and said that he is "fine" and at home, observing the nationwide lockdown.

    The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits". The actor has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 13:32 [IST]
    X