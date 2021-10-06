Who was Siddharth Shukla? The Bigg Boss 13 winner who died at the age of 40

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, Ramayan's Raavan, passes away at 82

Mumbai, Oct 6: Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, famous for his role of Raavana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, passed away on Tuesday night in Mumbai. He breathed his last at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack.

His nephew told a TV channel that Arvind Trivedi was on and off the hospital in the last few years and his health deteriorated recently. The actor had returned home only last month.

He died after suffering a heart attack around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

The final rites of the deceased will be performed on Wednesday Dahanukarwadi crematorium, Kandivali West, in Mumbai.

"Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De (This is a very sad news. Our dear Arvind Bhai is no longer with us. May God bring peace to his soul). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher and gentleman," Arvind's Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahiri mourned the death.

It may be recalled that Lahiri had earlier given a clarification over the fake death news of the actor.

Arvind Trivedi became a household name across the country with the role of Raavan in 'Ramayan' which was aired on Doordarshan in 1987. He had also played an important role in 'Vikram Aur Betaal'.

He had a successful career in Gujarati cinema too and was associated with the film industry for over four decades. The actor worked in over 300 movies in both Hindi and Gujarat. His 'Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya' was one of his popular films.

In 1991, Arvind Trivedi was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and was in the office till 1996. He was also an acting chairman for the Central Board for Film Certification.