'Very impressed': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Murmu on her maiden speech

    Jaipur, July 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he was 'very impressed' by President Draupadi Murmu's speech after taking the oath and hoped that she meets the commitments she has made to the nation.

    Ashok Gehlot
    File Photo of Ashok Gehlot

    President Murmu, who is the second woman in the top constitutional post, succeeds Ram Nath Kovind and was sworn in by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at Parliament's Central Hall.

    India's youngest president at 64 and the first to be born after Independence, took the oath of office in the name of god to ''preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law''.

    Speaking to reporters at the AICC headquarters here, Gehlot said, ''We participated in her oath-taking ceremony. Her views were nice. Every word in her speech had a meaning. I am very impressed.'' ''The views expressed by a tribal woman are commendable. I hope she meets the commitment she made to the nation today,'' said Gehlot.

    In her address that lasted a little over 18 minutes, Murmu spoke on a gamut of issues, including the poor, tribal communities, sustainable development as well as the government's digital India and 'vocal for local' initiatives and its handling of the Covid pandemic.

    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 18:48 [IST]
    X