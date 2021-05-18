YouTube
    ‘Very dangerous' for kids: Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over new Covid strain

    New Delhi, May 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

    This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

    "The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 15:34 [IST]
    X