Vegetable prices sky-rocket: Lemon at Rs 200, tomatoes close in on 100 mark

New Delhi, May 26: The rising prices of tomatoes and green vegetables are playing havoc with the purses of the common man. In Delhi, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 60-80 a kg, while in some cities it has hit the Rs 100 mark.

The prices have been rising largely due to short-supply. The vendors say that the prices will continue to increase in the coming days. Vegetables tend to also become costlier during the rainy season.

The Azadpur and Ghazipur Mandi said that the arrival of tomato in the market has fallen to about a third, leading to a massive increase in prices. Tomato sells at Rs 65-80 a kg in the retail market.

In Delhi lemon is being sold at Rs 200-250 a kg. Brinjal on the other hand sells at Rs 60-80, calabash at 50, cauliflower at 100 to 120, onion and potato at Rs 40. Capsicum is being sold at Rs 100 to 130, while carrot at Rs 80 and spinach at Rs 60 a kilogram.

What is also adding to the steep prices are that farmers have not planted new crops due to fear of loss.

This could further increase the cost of vegetable in the days to come.

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 13:35 [IST]