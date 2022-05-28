YouTube
    New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra. 'Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary,' PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Naidu pay tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary

    Modi also shared a photo montage on Veer Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the freedom fighter.

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to Veer Savarkar and said that he was a great social reformer and visionary thinker.

    "My humble tributes to the valorous freedom fighter and devout nationalist, Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. He was a great social reformer, a visionary thinker and a gifted writer," VP Naidu said in a tweet.

    "Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's indomitable spirit and abiding love for our motherland continue to inspire every Indian," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
