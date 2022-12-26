Veer Baal Diwas: A tribute to the ‘Sahibzadas’ who fought the cruel Mughals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in January this year declared that December 26 will be celebrated as Veer Baal Diwas as a tribute to 'Sahibzadas'.

All about the four 'Sahibzadas'

The warrior princes known as the 'Sahibzadas' Khalsa were the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Guru Gobind ji had four sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. All four of his sons were initiated into the Khalsa and were executed by Mughals before the age of 19. They are honoured in the prayer of the areas for their valour and sacrifices as Char Sahibzade that is the four princes of the Khalsa warrior order.

After he decided to leave the besieged fortress and face the enemy, Ajit Sigh was martyred at the age of 18 on December 7 1705 CE at Chamkaur. Jujhar Singh was martyred at the age of 14 on December 7 1705 CE at Chamkaur. He had earned the reputation of being linked to a crocodile for the fierce manner in which he fought the battle. He had volunteered to leave the besieged fortress with five of the last standing Singhs. He had achieved immortality on the battlefield.

Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to AB Vajpayee on 98th birth anniversary

Zorawar Singh and his younger brother Fateh Singh wee captured along with their grandmother Mata Gujari who was the mother of Guru Gobind Singh. The cruel and ruthless Mughals had imprisoned them with their grandmother and later killed on the orders of Aurangzeb. He had attempted to suffocate them in a brick enclosure. Zorawar and Fateh were nine and six years respectively at the time of their martyrdom. These sacrifices are seen as the bravest of all for the Dharma by any young boy in the history of India.

Guru Gobind Singh too was killed by a Mughal killer in 1708, one year after the death of Aurangzeb.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 10:11 [IST]