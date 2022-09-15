Vedanta-Foxconn row: Why the deal is Maha's envy, Gujarat's pride | Ten points

Vedanta's plant in Tuticorin: NGT will decide the matter, says SC

New Delhi, Sep 15: A massive political row erupted after Vedanta- and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up a 'massive' project, which was once proposed in Maharashtra.

What is the issue all about? Explained in 10 points.

A joint venture of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state. Vedanta-Foxconn would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the facility, which would create one lakh job opportunities. A political blame game began with the Opposition accusing the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of failing to safeguard the economic interests of the state. "This project has gone to Gujarat because BJP leaders in Maharashtra are more interested in pleasing their bosses in Delhi. They want the blessings of their leaders from Gujarat to continue. I won't be surprised if Mumbai goes to Gujarat tomorrow," state Congress president Nana Patole said. Former minister Aaditya Thackeray said the project was almost finalised by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He alleged that the current dispensation has lost the confidence of potential investors. Under fire from the Opposition, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said Prime minister Narendra Modi has assured the state will get a similar project or even a better one. State Industries Minister Uday Samant said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the Prime Minister on Tuesday after Gujarat bagged the project. He added that the Prime Minister had "promised the people of Maharashtra that, in the coming few days, an equally strong or even better investment will come to Maharashtra...the PM is someone who sticks to his word". However, Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal on Twitter said his company would soon involve Maharashtra in "our forward integration". "Our investments in semiconductor and display glass production will create an ecosystem of industries across the country. We are committed to invest in Maharashtra. We will soon create a hub where Maharashtra will be part of our forward integration," Mr Agarwal tweeted.

