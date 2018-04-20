VBU results declared, steps to check

The VBU results have been declared. The results declared by the Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) for Master of Arts (M.A), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Commerce (M.Com) CBCS examination of 2017-19 batch held in the month of February 2018 is available on the official website.

VBU released the results for second semester Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) of the November 2017 exams on the official website in January 2018. The results are available on vbu.ac.in.

How to check VBU results:

Go to vbu.ac.in

Click on the results link

Click on your subject

Check your roll number on the next page

View results

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day